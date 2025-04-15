Keystone Financial Group Invests $361,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

