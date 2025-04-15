Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,871,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 618,290 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $106,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

