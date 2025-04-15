Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.