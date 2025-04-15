Kize Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Kize Capital LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 215,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,000. America’s Car-Mart accounts for approximately 9.9% of Kize Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $72.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

