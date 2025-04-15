Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading 17.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 153.45 ($2.02). 137,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 99,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Kooth in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Kooth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kooth

Kooth Trading Up 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.17. The company has a market cap of £54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kooth had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kooth plc will post 12.9798903 EPS for the current year.

About Kooth

(Get Free Report)

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.