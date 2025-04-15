KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Short Interest Update

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 245,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.35% of KWESST Micro Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KWE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.