Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Position Cut by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

