Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

UBER opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

