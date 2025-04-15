Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $545,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 183,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,775,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $396.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.