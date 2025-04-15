Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,187 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 1.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

