LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Issues Earnings Results

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 180.10% and a negative net margin of 223.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 971,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. LanzaTech Global has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut LanzaTech Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

