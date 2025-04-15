LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,682 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,878,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,574,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

