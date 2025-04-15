LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

BIDD stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $684.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.23.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

