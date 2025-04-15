LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 757.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

