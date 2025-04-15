LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

