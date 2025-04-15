LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average is $214.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.88 and a twelve month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

