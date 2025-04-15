LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,670 First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIIG. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.