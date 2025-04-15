LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.65.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

