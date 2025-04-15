LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

