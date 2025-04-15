Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $242,686. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 823,333 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,263,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.