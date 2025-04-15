Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -93.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,180. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at $740,325.12. This represents a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

