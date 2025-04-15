Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.20 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

