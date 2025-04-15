Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of RGLD opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

