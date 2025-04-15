Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,609 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

