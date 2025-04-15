Legal & General Group Plc Has $19.28 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

