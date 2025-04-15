Legal & General Group Plc Sells 70,709 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,709 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DEC stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

