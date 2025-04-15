Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,108 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,924,000 after buying an additional 153,522 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,355,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

