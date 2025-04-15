Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,697 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJW. Bank of America raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.