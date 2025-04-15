Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:NWE opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

