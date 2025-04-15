Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Legend Power Systems Stock Up 13.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LPSIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,346. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Legend Power Systems
