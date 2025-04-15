Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legend Power Systems Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LPSIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,346. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

About Legend Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.