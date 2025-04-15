Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MakeMyTrip, and MGM Resorts International are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the leisure, recreation, and entertainment sectors. These stocks typically include businesses operating in areas such as travel, tourism, hospitality, and recreational facilities, with performance that often correlates with economic cycles and consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.98. 1,340,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,428. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.65.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. 1,818,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 526,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. 1,788,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,008. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

