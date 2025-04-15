Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

LNNGY opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

