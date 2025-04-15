Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 2nd

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USA opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

