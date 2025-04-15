LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMDP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474. LifeMD has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

