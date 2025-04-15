Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

