London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Increases Dividend to GBX 89 Per Share

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 117.1% increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $41.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at £112.75 ($148.67) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8,648.31 ($114.03) and a 52 week high of £121.85 ($160.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average of £113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of £111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts predict that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 13,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £104.44 ($137.71), for a total value of £1,445,762.92 ($1,906,332.96). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.36 ($146.84), for a total value of £1,022,618.88 ($1,348,389.87). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $297,844,268. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($152.95) to £125 ($164.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.