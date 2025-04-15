London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Plans Dividend of GBX 89

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 117.1% increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $41.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.8 %

LSEG stock opened at £112.70 ($148.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is £113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is £111.67. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,648.31 ($114.03) and a fifty-two week high of £121.85 ($160.67).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($152.95) to £125 ($164.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSEG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 13,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £104.44 ($137.71), for a total transaction of £1,445,762.92 ($1,906,332.96). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch sold 9,183 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.36 ($146.84), for a total transaction of £1,022,618.88 ($1,348,389.87). Insiders have sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $297,844,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.