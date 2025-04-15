LPL Financial LLC Acquires 46,255 Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 409.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Seadrill by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 177,881 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at $9,619,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Seadrill Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SDRL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 561,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,993. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Seadrill Limited has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

