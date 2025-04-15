LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,468,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,090,000 after buying an additional 62,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

