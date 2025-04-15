LSV Asset Management Sells 11,300 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth $186,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 87.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $348.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.