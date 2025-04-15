LSV Asset Management Sells 57,259 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,259 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $204,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

