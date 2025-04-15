LSV Asset Management Sells 67,200 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 76,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

