Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 24,067,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 60,595,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lucid Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

