Lumia (LUMIA) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Lumia has a total market capitalization of $33.23 million and $3.43 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumia has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,354,102 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 116,354,102.73127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.28627878 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $3,307,205.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

