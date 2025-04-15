LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,753 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

