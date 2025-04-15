M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

PFE stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

