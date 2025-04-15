Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 30,600.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSGS opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

