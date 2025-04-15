MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.66 and last traded at $102.43. 488,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 719,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

