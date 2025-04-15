Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Announces Earnings Results

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Malaga Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Malaga Financial stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. Malaga Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Malaga Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Malaga Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.