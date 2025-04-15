Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 32.8% increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Man Group Trading Up 1.1 %

LON EMG opened at GBX 160.70 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 155.90 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.20 ($3.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Man Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.26) to GBX 242 ($3.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.71).

Insider Activity at Man Group

In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 46,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($131,765.12). Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.77), for a total value of £629,785.80 ($830,413.77). 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

Featured Articles

